SCSO: Warrants issued after man fires pistol at ex-girlfriend's house

Spartanburg County deputies say warrants have been issued for a man's arrest after he fired shots at his ex-girlfriend's residence.

According to deputies, the suspect drove up to the victim's house and yelled that he was going to kill her. Deputies said the suspect then fired two shots from a pistol from the inside of his car.

The bullets struck the window of the victim's car, deputies said.

Deputies said they found a shell casing and one bullet that had not been fired at the end of the driveway.

According to deputies, the suspect had been charged multiple times for domestic violence against the victim.

Deputies said warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime were issued for Harold Gene Justice Jr.

