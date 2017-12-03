SCSO: Warrants issued after man fires pistol at ex-girlfriend's house

The Onslow County Sheriff announced Saturday evening that they have recovered what they believe are the remains of Mariah Woods.More >
The Onslow County Sheriff announced Saturday evening that they have recovered what they believe are the remains of Mariah Woods.More >
Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.More >
Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Greenville County on Saturday.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Greenville County on Saturday.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
Police need your help to locate three teen girls missing out of Spindale, North Carolina.More >
Police need your help to locate three teen girls missing out of Spindale, North Carolina.More >
Shoppers may notice a change outside some Belk stores during this holiday season - there won't be Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers.More >
Shoppers may notice a change outside some Belk stores during this holiday season - there won't be Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers.More >
The coroner says his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County.More >
The coroner says his office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County.More >
An opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed.More >
An opossum that apparently drank bourbon after breaking into a Florida liquor store sobered up at a wildlife rescue center and was released unharmed.More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
Wofford vs. Furman (12/2/17)More >
Wofford vs. Furman (12/2/17)More >
Greenville Christmas Parade. (12/2/17)More >
Greenville Christmas Parade. (12/2/17)More >
Clemson faces off against Miami in the ACC Championship.More >
Clemson defeats Miami in ACC Championship. (12/2/17)More >
Communities all over the Upstate are holding Christmas parades this weekend to bring in the holiday spirit!More >
Communities all over the Upstate are holding Christmas parades this weekend to bring in the holiday spirit!More >
The Travelers Rest High School cheer leading team boarded the bus to the ACC Championship in Charlotte on Saturday to cheer on the 50 yard line in the pregame festivities.More >
The Travelers Rest High School cheer leading team boarded the bus to the ACC Championship in Charlotte on Saturday to cheer on the 50 yard line in the pregame festivities.More >
A Memorial Deer Dash 5K was held on Saturday in Mills River in memory of Thomas Bryson, the man who deputies say was kidnapped and killed by a man that led investigations on a lengthy manhunt.More >
A Memorial Deer Dash 5K was held on Saturday in Mills River in memory of Thomas Bryson, the man who deputies say was kidnapped and killed by a man that led investigations on a lengthy manhunt.More >
Christmas tree lighting in Greer. (12/1/17)More >
Christmas tree lighting in Greer. (12/1/17)More >
The City Park in Simpsonville unveiled new, American Disabilities Act compliant playground equipment and a sensory playground.More >
The City Park in Simpsonville unveiled new, American Disabilities Act compliant playground equipment and a sensory playground.More >