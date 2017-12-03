No. 1 Clemson heads to Sugar Bowl to battle No. 4 Alabama in national championship rematch

Clemson's Tavien Feaster (28) celebrates his touchdown against Miami during the second half of the ACC championship. (Source: AP Images)

Clemson and Alabama fans began having flashbacks of last year's national championship game following the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 1 followed by Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama consecutively. This means No. 2 Oklahoma will battle No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl and the Tigers will once again face-off against No. 4 the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl.

This will be the third straight meeting in the postseason between the Tigers and the Tide. The match-up is slated for Jan. 1 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Tide defeated the Tigers in the National Championship at the end of the 2015 season in Phoenix, AZ, while the Tigers defeated the Tide last year 35-31 in Tampa, FL.

On Saturday, the Tigers dominated Miami 38-3 in the ACC Championship game to earn their third straight conference title, finishing the season with a 12-1 record.

“This is really amazing the way it has worked out,” said Coach Dabo Swinney. “Last spring I went to New Orleans with Deshaun Watson for the Manning Award and the ceremony was on the floor of the Superdome. I told Deshaun wouldn’t it be something if we came back here for the semifinals in a few months."

