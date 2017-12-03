Perry Noble launches Second Chance Church - FOX Carolina 21

Perry Noble launches Second Chance Church

Perry Noble
GREENVILLE, SC

Perry Noble has launched a new church called Second Chance Church. 

In a Facebook post, Noble said the church did not have a location or staff yet, but would be streamed online. 

Noble streamed the first sermon of the church on his Facebook page Sunday. 


 

