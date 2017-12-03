Deputies: Sheriff's Office motorcycle unit involved in collision in Greenville Co.

Scene on West Blue Ridge Drive at Agnew Road. (12/3/17 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one of their motorcycle units was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred on West Blue Ridge Drive at Agnew Road, deputies said.

Deputies said the collision also involved a civilian motorcycle.

According to the sheriff's office, both the deputy and the civilian suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

Deputies said the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

