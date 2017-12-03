Mild Monday ahead followed by heavy rain and FRIGID weather the rest of the week

Mild weather continues Monday, but a cold front arrives Tuesday that will bring heavy rain and a massive cold snap to end the week with possible mountain snow showers.

Tonight will bring patchy fog and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine will help temperatures reach the lower 60s in the Upstate and middle 50s in the mountains.

Those will likely remain on Tuesday, but clouds will increase as rain approaches the area from the west and become heavy with a few thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s throughout the day Wednesday and into the 20s and 30s Wednesday night. Thursday will mark the start of a multi-day winter feel to the air with highs in the lower and middle 40s and lows in the 20s area-wide.

Another small disturbance will cause a few snow showers mainly in the mountains Friday night into Saturday morning, and perhaps even parts of the high terrain of the northern Upstate.

Saturday will likely be one of our coldest days with mountain highs in the upper 30s and Upstate highs in the middle 40s, but should slightly rebound by Sunday into early the following week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.