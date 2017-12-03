Coroner responding to crash along I-85 NB in Spartanburg Co.

The coroner's office is responding to a crash in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Charles Clevenger told FOX on Sunday that the incident happened along I-85 NB near exit 59. Troopers said the call came in at 6:10 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol is reporting that the roadway is blocked at the scene of the crash. Troopers initially reported injuries.

Troopers said all northbound lanes at exit 59 are closed. Troopers said drivers should take exit 58 to Brockman McClimon Rd to SC-101 South back to I-85 N.

