Coroner responding to crash along I-85 NB in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to crash along I-85 NB in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner's office is responding to a crash in Spartanburg County. 

Coroner Charles Clevenger told FOX on Sunday that the incident happened along I-85 NB near exit 59. Troopers said the call came in at 6:10 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol is reporting that the roadway is blocked at the scene of the crash. Troopers initially reported injuries.

Troopers said all northbound lanes at exit 59 are closed. Troopers said drivers should take exit 58 to Brockman McClimon Rd to SC-101 South back to I-85 N. 

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Remains of Mariah Woods recovered in Pender County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.