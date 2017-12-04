Classic car enthusiasts donate Christmas toys for every Shriners Hospital patient

The Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville said the largest toy delivery of the holiday season will take place on Monday.

The Carolina GM Association, a car club dedicated to preserving and restoring classic GM vehicles, makes a huge toy donation every year during Christmastime.

The hospital said patients will watch in awe as the GM Association crew and hospital workers gather to help unpack and sort the thousands of toys.

The toys range from dolls and games to bikes and balls, and will be given to every patient who has an appointment at the hospital in the weeks before Christmas.

MORE NEWS: No. 1 Clemson heads to Sugar Bowl to battle No. 4 Alabama in national championship rematch

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.