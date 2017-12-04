Oconee County Schools' students handmade items for sale in Santa Shop

Oconee County Schools said students in the school district’s STARS (School Transition to Adult Roles in Society) program students will be hosting the 27th annual Christmas Craft Sale from December 4 through 15.

The "Santa Shop" will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fred P. Hamilton Career Center, located at 100 Vocational Drive, Seneca.

Items for sale include jewelry, various wooden displays, Christmas decorations, Christmas ornaments, and baked goods.

The school district said all of the merchandise was crafted by our 9th and 10th grade students in the program., which teaches students to be independent, contributing members of society through instruction in daily living skills, interpersonal/social skills, self-determination and employability skills.

