School district: 2 students receiving medical attention after minor school bus crash

The Pickens County School District said two students requested medical attention after a bus was involved in a minor traffic collision Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Saluda Dam Road near Kay Drive, per the SC Highway Patrol Website.

John Eby, a spokesperson for the school district, said the school bus hit the rearview mirror of a passing truck as the bus was leaving Crosswell Elementary School.

“25 middle and high school students were on board. 2 students have requested medical attention, but at this time it doesn’t appear that there are any critical injuries,” Eby stated in an email.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

