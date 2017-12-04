School district: 2 students receiving medical attention after minor school bus crash

One man was arrested after a bloody fight during the ACC Championship game Saturday between Clemson and Miami. Reed Fletcher was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for assault, reports stated.More >
Troopers said one person has died and four people were hurt when four passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer were involved in a crash on I-85 North in Spartanburg County Sunday evening.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.More >
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >
Supermoon December 2017. (12/3/17)More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
Wofford vs. Furman (12/2/17)More >
Greenville Christmas Parade. (12/2/17)More >
Clemson faces off against Miami in the ACC Championship.More >
Clemson defeats Miami in ACC Championship. (12/2/17)More >
Communities all over the Upstate are holding Christmas parades this weekend to bring in the holiday spirit!More >
The Travelers Rest High School cheer leading team boarded the bus to the ACC Championship in Charlotte on Saturday to cheer on the 50 yard line in the pregame festivities.More >
A Memorial Deer Dash 5K was held on Saturday in Mills River in memory of Thomas Bryson, the man who deputies say was kidnapped and killed by a man that led investigations on a lengthy manhunt.More >
Christmas tree lighting in Greer. (12/1/17)More >
