Two months after Las Vegas tragedy, Jason Aldean welcomes baby boy

Jason Aldean with wifre Brittany and baby Memphis (Source: Instagram) Jason Aldean with wifre Brittany and baby Memphis (Source: Instagram)
NASHVILLE, TN

Country music star Jason Aldean welcomed a new baby into the world on Dec. 1.

Memphis Aldean Williams was born weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces at 1:29  p.m.

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," Aldean posted on Instagram. "In a year that has been a roller coaster ride, this is what its all about."

Memphis was born two months to the day after a tragedy rocked the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Aldean was performing on stage when a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

Following the shooting, Aldean said he felt, "This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in." In the aftermath, the singer encouraged the country to come together in unity.

