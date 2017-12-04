Some Duke Energy customers may have issues paying their bills

Duke Energy said customers cannot currently make cash payments at any in-person authorized payment locations but said customers can still pay their bills via Western Union or by phone.

Duke said its payment processing vendor for authorized pay agents has disabled its system and the utility company cannot currently process any payments.

Below is a statement Duke Energy provided on the utility company’s Payment Locations page:

“The payment processing vendor for our authorized pay agents has identified ‘security vulnerabilities’ within its system and has suspended services. As a result, we are currently unable to process payments at our in-person authorized payment locations. Duke Energy Carolinas customers who need to make a cash payment can do so at any Western Union location (enter your zip code for the location nearest you) or can pay by check, debit or credit card by calling 800.777.9898, selecting option 2 for “billing and payments,” then option 1 to make a payment.”

Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for the company, said customers can also pay online.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Mosier stated in an e-mail. “We will remain in contact with the vendor and will notify customers if we receive more details.”

