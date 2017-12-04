Deputies: Worker arrested after making bomb threat at Adidas plant

Deputies in Spartanburg County said a worker at the Adidas plant on Falling Creek Road was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat after an incident on Sunday.

Deputies said Jessica Wylie told them that, while she was working at her station, she opened a box that contained a note. The note reportedly said that a bomb would be detonated in approximately 30 minutes and mentioned Wylie’s supervisor by name.

Per incident reports, deputies evacuated the building and conducted a security sweep.

After the security sweep, Wylie, 24, was interviewed and taken to jail, incident reports state.

Per the arrest warrant, deputies learned that Wylie made the threat to cause the plant to be evacuated.

Wylie was charged with making or conveying a bomb threat, first offense.

She is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

