Rain moves in Tuesday, followed by late week winter snap

Rain gradually moves in Tuesday, which will bring in colder weather the rest of the week and possible mountain snow by the weekend.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with lows in the lower and upper 40s. Tuesday will start dry for most, but cloudy with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

Rain will gradually move west to east across the area throughout the day and become heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder during the evening and overnight.

The rain should be mostly east of us by Wednesday morning as highs only reach the 50s that day. Wednesday night will be chilly with lows in the 30s, and then followed by highs in the 40s and 50s on Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little colder with lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the Upstate and highs only in the lower and middle 40s.

There is a slight chance for a few mountain flurries Friday, but a better chance for snow showers and light accumulations in western North Carolina will be on Saturday.

There is also the off chance that a few flurries fall in the Upstate Saturday morning and Saturday night, but at this point that doesn’t look near as likely as it is in the mountains.

Sunday should be sunnier, but still cold with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s with a slight rebound early next week.

