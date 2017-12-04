Police investigating after bullets rip through walls of multiple Spartanburg apartments

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating gunfire that struck multiple apartment buildings on Sunday.

According to the incident report, an officer on a call near Crescent Hills Apartments heard approximately 20 shots fired around 9:30 p.m. He immediately responded to the apartment complex where he said a woman and her daughter in Building E were sitting on a bed when they heard the gunshots.

The officer found bullet holes in the front windows and walls of the victim's apartment.

Another victim in Building E said she hid in her bedroom when she heard gunfire and later found several holes from two bullets going through her walls, the report states.

Another officer was dispatched to the scene after a woman in Apartment B reported hearing gunfire. According to the report, a single bullet hole was found near the bottom side of the roof.

Police said a resident in Apartment G was also watching television in her apartment when the window frame broke out and a projectile hit her wall. Bullet fragments were found behind her bedroom door.

An officer on patrol in Pinckney Court also heard the gunfire and responded to the scene where he found Apartment F had been shot up. Forensics was called to the scene and several .223 rounds and 9mm rounds were found outside.

No arrests have been made in the incidents yet.

