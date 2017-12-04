Greenville marketing, public relations firms team up for social media campaign to help food bank

Warren Griffith, the President and CEO of FUEL in Greenville knows the power of a social media campaign. This holiday season, his digital marketing company and Smoke Public Relations plan to use that power for the greater good.

"It's an organic social media campaign. We've had a lot of success with that in the past... The team really got together and talked about something we could do for the holidays and someway we could give back to the community and "blessed" just kept coming up in those meetings," said Griffith.

That's how the #Blessed campaign began. The rules are very simple. All you have to do is take a picture of a meal at a local restaurant or at home with your family, post it on Instagram using #Blessed and also tag @HarvestHopeFB.

For every post between December 1-24, FUEL and Smoak will donate one canned good to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Greenville.

"It's potentially helping a neighbor, a family neighbor, someone that they go to church with or school with. Hunger impacts multiple people throughout the Upstate, the community," said Amy Bell, Harvest Hope Emergency Food Pantry Manager of Greenville.

Bell said she knows first hand just how far each donation goes.

"During the holidays is our busiest time of year, and we are serving almost 200 families every single day," said Bell.

The goal of the campaign is to donation 5,000 cans by Christmas Eve, but Griffith hopes the social media push is something that continues to fuel Harvest Hope's mission for a long time to come.

"We really wanted to bring back the hashtag blessed and really what that means to be blessed but we also wanted to be able to promote Harvest Hope Food Bank so in tagging them we'll be able to do that and hopefully bring more attention to them in the future," said Griffith.

Griffith also said he chose a local organization because of his Greenville roots.

"This is my community and this is where I was born and raised and grew up and we're all about supporting this community so it's very important for me to give back to the community that I've been a part of for so many years," said Griffith.

To learn more about the #Blessed campaign, click here.

If you're interested in donating directly to Harvest Hope Food Bank, head to their website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.