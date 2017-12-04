Deputies: Man arrested after 3-month-old baby left alone in car for hour

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged after an infant was left alone in a vehicle.

Deputies were notified of a suspicious car around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near Oak Pine Court. When they arrived on scene, deputies said they found a 3-month-old baby girl in a vehicle belonging to 26-year-old Alejandro Gabriel Escobar.

Deputies said Escobar appeared out of the woods shortly after they arrived. An investigation revealed the baby had been left in the car for approximately an hour.

He was arrested and charged with child abuse.

