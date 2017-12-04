Clemson fans plan Sugar Bowl travel - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson fans plan Sugar Bowl travel

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Clemson’s big win over Miami helped the Tigers secure the top spot in the college football playoffs and a trip to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Now thousands of students, alumni and fans are making their travel plans. The Tigers will take on Alabama in that bowl game on New Years Day.

Bubba Britton from the Clemson Alumni Association says he could easily see 40,000 Clemson fans making the trek to New Orleans. He says there’s a lot of interest in travel packages being offered through the Clemson Alumni Association.

There’s a 3 night package for those who can spend some time in New Orleans. There’s also a one day airplane charter option that can get fans in and out on game day. Packages offered by the Alumni Association are expected to sell out by mid-week. 

Click here to view Clemson travel packages.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.