Clemson fans plan Sugar Bowl travel

Clemson’s big win over Miami helped the Tigers secure the top spot in the college football playoffs and a trip to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Now thousands of students, alumni and fans are making their travel plans. The Tigers will take on Alabama in that bowl game on New Years Day.

Bubba Britton from the Clemson Alumni Association says he could easily see 40,000 Clemson fans making the trek to New Orleans. He says there’s a lot of interest in travel packages being offered through the Clemson Alumni Association.

There’s a 3 night package for those who can spend some time in New Orleans. There’s also a one day airplane charter option that can get fans in and out on game day. Packages offered by the Alumni Association are expected to sell out by mid-week.

