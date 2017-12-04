Furman softball head coach resigns, takes position at Clemson

The head coach for the Furman softball program has resigned from the program and accepted a position as the associate head coach at Clemson University.

Paladin Director of Athletics Mike Buddie made the announcement on Monday that Wally King will take over as interim head coach now that Kyle Jamieson has resigned after five seasons at Furman.

“I want to thank Kyle Jamieson for his tireless work over the past five seasons and wish him continued success as he moves on to his next opportunity,” said Buddie. “We are very fortunate to have someone already on staff with Wally’s extensive experience. This team has high expectations and I know that Coach King will do a great job leading them into the season.”

King joined the Furman softball coaching staff in July after spending the last season as an assistant coach at the University of South Florida. The year prior he served as head coach at Division II Ferris State.

King also brings an extensive playing background with two of the world’s top five teams in a fastpitch softball career that spanned from 1985-2003.

“I want to thank Mike Buddie for his confidence in me and the opportunity to lead this program,” said King. “We made some great strides as team this fall and I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can accomplish this season.”

