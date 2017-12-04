Advocates, doctors see increase in sexual assault reports in emergency rooms

Troopers said one person has died and four people were hurt when four passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer were involved in a crash on I-85 North in Spartanburg County Sunday evening.More >
Duke Energy said customers cannot currently make cash payments at any in-person authorized payment locations but said customers can still pay their bills via Western Union or by phone.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a worker at the Adidas plant on Falling Creek Road was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat after an incident on Sunday.More >
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >
One man was arrested after a bloody fight during the ACC Championship game Saturday between Clemson and Miami. Reed Fletcher was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for assault, reports stated.More >
Georgia State Patrol says two people from the Upstate were involved in a car accident on I-85 Thursday in Athens.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating gunfire that struck multiple apartment buildings on Sunday.More >
Renovations continue at the iconic Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg, which includes retail and restaurant space, office space and dozens of residential units.More >
The Western Regional Crime Lab will serve North Carolina's law enforcement and help bring criminals to justice.More >
The U.S. Postal Service released a list of deadlines for shipping holiday packages to arrive by December 25, 2017.More >
Five students from each of Henderson County's 13 elementary schools was paired with a first responder and given $100 to spend at Wal-Mart during the event.More >
Supermoon December 2017. (12/3/17)More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
Wofford vs. Furman (12/2/17)More >
