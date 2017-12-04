Dog reunited with owner after 2 weeks missing in uncovered manho - FOX Carolina 21

Dog reunited with owner after 2 weeks missing in uncovered manhole in Seneca

An Upstate dog owner is happy to be reunited with his furry friend after he says his dog was trapped in a 10-foot deep manhole for two weeks.

Chase Theodore said his 1-year-old dog Macy had been missing since November 17 from his home in Seneca. He was offering a reward for anyone who could bring her back home.

About two weeks later, luck changed for Theodore. He said on December 2, one of his roommates was heading home with his dog, and he said his dog started sniffing in the area of an uncovered manhole and soon enough he heard Macy bark.

They were able to retrieve Macy from the hole with a hammock and get her checked out by a veterinarian. They say she was happy and healthy, just a little skinnier. She lost eight pounds during the experience.

Theodore said Macy had her 1-year birthday the day before she was found.

He says the manhole has since been covered.

