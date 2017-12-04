Police: Teen shot in abdomen after altercation in Greenwood; suspect arrested after standoff

Greenwood City Police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured Monday evening.

Police say they responded to Camden Street at about 7:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they located a 15-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The teen was alert and conscious and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police say the incident started as a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect. They say the victim attempted to run from the suspect but the suspect shot him in the abdomen.

Once on scene, police say there was a 10 to 15 minute standoff between them and the suspect. They say he refused to leave his house. Eventually the suspect's mother came to the scene and got the suspect on the phone.

Soon after, police say they convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The shooting is under investigation. FOX Carolina is en route to the scene, working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.