Coroner, troopers investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Woodruff Road

The Greenville County Coroner and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

Per the coroner, the accident took place on the 2100 block of Woodruff Road shortly after 6 p.m.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling west on Woodruff Road as the pedestrian was walking west and the car struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where the victim passed away.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured, troopers say.

The coroner has not yet released the pedestrian's identity.

