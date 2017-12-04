Pickens Co. Council approves $68K fund for animal shelter improvements

Pickens County Council members voted on Monday whether to fund improvements to a local animal shelter.

The USCPA requested over $68,000 to help the shelter meet required standards. Officials say the money would also help build more kennels and buy more dog beds in order to hold more dogs. Officials also hope to hire an on-site veterinarian in the future.

The council voted in favor of funding the renovations and updates Monday evening. FOX Carolina spoke with one of the shelter's volunteers about what the decision means.

"What the county did tonight is like a gift from God himself,” said shelter volunteer Margaret Thompson. “Before, this was a very very high kill shelter and we've gotten in there with the help of the county funding and stuff and we're trying our best to turn the place around."

The council also voted to repair a broken baler at the county landfill.

Officials say without the baler this holiday season, recycling would have to be thrown in the landfill.

