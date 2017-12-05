K9s, police looking for suspect after Walgreen's robbery in Greenville

Greenville police and K9s were out looking for a suspect early Tuesday after an armed robbery at the Walgreens on East North Street.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m.

A sergeant on scene told Fox Carolina that the suspect had a gun and ran away from the scene. Investigators think he may have got into a car at some point, but there is no description of the vehicle.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

The store remained closed while police and the forensics team investigated.

