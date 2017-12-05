K9s, police looking for suspect after Walgreen's robbery in Greenville

Deputies in Spartanburg County said a worker at the Adidas plant on Falling Creek Road was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat after an incident on Sunday.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a worker at the Adidas plant on Falling Creek Road was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat after an incident on Sunday.More >
Greenwood City Police said a 14-year-old has been charged after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Monday evening.More >
Greenwood City Police said a 14-year-old has been charged after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Monday evening.More >
Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Greenville County that injured two people on Thursday.More >
Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Greenville County that injured two people on Thursday.More >
Police say two people are being held in the death of a Kansas boy discovered earlier this year encased in concrete.More >
Police say two people are being held in the death of a Kansas boy discovered earlier this year encased in concrete.More >
Pickens County Council members voted on whether to fund improvements to a local animal shelter.More >
Pickens County Council members voted on whether to fund improvements to a local animal shelter.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >
GSCO investigators said Armes was already listed as a sex offender for unrelated crimes and he may face additional sex abuse charges.More >
GSCO investigators said Armes was already listed as a sex offender for unrelated crimes and he may face additional sex abuse charges.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating gunfire that struck multiple apartment buildings on Sunday.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating gunfire that struck multiple apartment buildings on Sunday.More >
Duke Energy said customers cannot currently make cash payments at any in-person authorized payment locations but said customers can still pay their bills via Western Union or by phone.More >
Duke Energy said customers cannot currently make cash payments at any in-person authorized payment locations but said customers can still pay their bills via Western Union or by phone.More >
FOX Carolina viewers have started decorating their Christmas trees!More >
FOX Carolina viewers have started decorating their Christmas trees!More >
Renovations continue at the iconic Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg, which includes retail and restaurant space, office space and dozens of residential units.More >
Renovations continue at the iconic Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg, which includes retail and restaurant space, office space and dozens of residential units.More >
The Western Regional Crime Lab will serve North Carolina's law enforcement and help bring criminals to justice.More >
The Western Regional Crime Lab will serve North Carolina's law enforcement and help bring criminals to justice.More >
The U.S. Postal Service released a list of deadlines for shipping holiday packages to arrive by December 25, 2017.More >
The U.S. Postal Service released a list of deadlines for shipping holiday packages to arrive by December 25, 2017.More >
Five students from each of Henderson County's 13 elementary schools was paired with a first responder and given $100 to spend at Wal-Mart during the event.More >
Five students from each of Henderson County's 13 elementary schools was paired with a first responder and given $100 to spend at Wal-Mart during the event.More >
Supermoon December 2017. (12/3/17)More >
Supermoon December 2017. (12/3/17)More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
Wofford vs. Furman (12/2/17)More >
Wofford vs. Furman (12/2/17)More >