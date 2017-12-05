Ambulance involved in crash in Laurens County - FOX Carolina 21

Ambulance involved in crash in Laurens County

GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles and an ambulance that occurred late Monday night in Laurens County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near Gray Court Owings Elementary School on Highway 14.

A viewer sent photos showing damage to the ambulance and at least two other vehicles.

Troopers say at least one person was hurt but that person’s condition has not been released.

The crash cleared around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

