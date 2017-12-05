Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office provides hundreds of coats to school children

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the agency has purchased more than 600 coats that will be distributed to children in Greenville County Schools.

Deputies said the coat purchase was made possible via the sheriff’s office’s Community Coats and Cops project.

“This year, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office partnered with our friends at ScanSource and the Greenville County School District and is ultimately going to be able to provide new coats to 600-plus children in the community,” Sgt. Ryan Flood stated in an e-mail.

Deputies said the coats will be delivered to Greenville County Schools’ MT Anderson Support Center on Tuesday.

