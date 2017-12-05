Experts warn drivers as more bears being hit on SC roadways

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning drivers to be on the lookout for increasing bear sightings.

Wildlife experts said a rising bear population and increasing habitat encroachment have led to the second most-prolific mountain bear-hunting season in the state - and more frequent encounters with bears along the roadway.

Throughout 2016, officials said approximately 20 bears were killed along Upstate roads. So far in 2017, the total has already climbed above 30 bears killed.

SC DNR bear biologist Tammy Wactor said drivers should be wary, especially around dawn and dusk.

“Slow down. Watch what you’re doing,” Wactor said. “You can’t control an animal being on the road whether it’s a deer or a bear, but you’re in bear country, and there’s wildlife that’s going to be on the highway. You just need to watch out when you’re riding at night.”

Click here to report a black bear sighting to SC DNR.

