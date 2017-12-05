Some Spartanburg County court house workers refuse to enter building Tuesday due to mold concerns

Several workers at the Spartanburg County Courthouse initially refused to enter the building to work Tuesday morning due to lingering concerns about mold in the building.

Spartanburg Clerk of Court Hope Blackley said the workers were concerned about the potential health risks associated with mold problems.

Workers said they were concerned about a recent air quality report concerning the courthouse building.

Mold was first discovered in the courthouse in August 2016. Mold was also found in two other county-owned buildings in 2017.

In November, officials said three people complained of nose bleeds, headaches, dizziness, and one complained of difficulty breathing after being in two family courtrooms where mold removal had been underway.

After airing their grievances and being heard, the workers agreed to go in and work a little after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Blackley said she will try to get the concerned employees a meeting with county council to discuss possible solutions.

In November, Spartanburg County voters approved a penny sales tax hike to fund the construction of a new, multi-million-dollar courthouse and government center. Officials said it will be years before the new courthouse is built and ready to use.

PREVIOUSLY:

3 people possibly sickened by mold cleanup at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse

Nontoxic mold closes parts of Spartanburg Co. Courthouse

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.