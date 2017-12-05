Water main break prompts early dismissal at Pickens County eleme - FOX Carolina 21

Water main break prompts early dismissal at Pickens County elementary school

The School District of Pickens County announced Tuesday that an elementary school was dismissing early due to its water being shut off.

The district said a water main leading into Crosswell Elementary School broke, leaving the school without water for the remainder of the day.

The schools is dismissing at noon and all afternoon 4K classes have been cancelled.

The district said they believe the issue will be repaired by Wednesday. Parents are being notified of the incident.

