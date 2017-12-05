Simpsonville man convicted of murder in plot to lure, kill daughter's estranged husband

From Top-Left to Bottom-Right: Jane Hughes, John Hughes, Margaret Hughes, Jacob Hughes and Andrew Martin (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center)

John Hughes when he went before a judge on Jan. 28, 2015 (FOX Carolina)

The jury for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s estranged husband in Simpsonville in 2015 returned a guilty verdict on Thursday.

John Hughes was one of five people Simpsonville police charged with murder in the January 2015 death of John Ferrell.

Simpsonville police said Jacob Hughes, John’s son, lured Ferrell to a home on Stonegate Road under the pretense of seeing his children. At the home, police said Ferrell was beaten with a hammer and ultimately shot in the head and killed after trying to escape.

John Hughes was accused of pulling the trigger.

The solicitor’s office said Hughes trial began with jury selection on Monday and was expected to conclude on Thursday.

A jury convicted Hughes of murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the case. Hughes was sentenced to 45 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole.

Charges remain pending against other suspects in the case.

