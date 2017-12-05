Trial for Simpsonville man accused of murder in plot to lure, kill daughter's estranged husband heads to trial

Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in Greenville County that injured two people on Thursday.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a worker at the Adidas plant on Falling Creek Road was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat after an incident on Sunday.More >
A spokesman for Duke Energy said a more than 370,000 of the utility company’s customers may have had their public information exposed in a data-breach involving a third-party payment processing company.More >
A 29-year-old single father decided to adopt his three boys because he believes everyone deserves a loving family.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >
Greenwood City Police said a 14-year-old has been arrested after a shooting that injured a 15-year-old Monday evening.More >
Police say two people are being held in the death of a Kansas boy discovered earlier this year encased in concrete.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the agency has purchased more than 600 coats that will be distributed to children in Greenville County Schools.More >
Spectacularly decorated trees line the entrance way of four hotels in downtown Greenville during the 32nd annual Festival of Tree. Here are trees from the Hyatt Regency.More >
FOX Carolina viewers have started decorating their Christmas trees!More >
Renovations continue at the iconic Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg, which includes retail and restaurant space, office space and dozens of residential units.More >
The Western Regional Crime Lab will serve North Carolina's law enforcement and help bring criminals to justice.More >
The U.S. Postal Service released a list of deadlines for shipping holiday packages to arrive by December 25, 2017.More >
Five students from each of Henderson County's 13 elementary schools was paired with a first responder and given $100 to spend at Wal-Mart during the event.More >
Supermoon December 2017. (12/3/17)More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
The iconic Clemson House fell to the ground during a scheduled implosion Sunday morning.More >
