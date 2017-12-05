Trial for Simpsonville man accused of murder in plot to lure, ki - FOX Carolina 21

Trial for Simpsonville man accused of murder in plot to lure, kill daughter's estranged husband heads to trial

John Hughes when he went before a judge on Jan. 28, 2015 (FOX Carolina) John Hughes when he went before a judge on Jan. 28, 2015 (FOX Carolina)
From Top-Left to Bottom-Right: Jane Hughes, John Hughes, Margaret Hughes, Jacob Hughes and Andrew Martin (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center) From Top-Left to Bottom-Right: Jane Hughes, John Hughes, Margaret Hughes, Jacob Hughes and Andrew Martin (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s estranged husband in Simpsonville in 2015 is underway.

John Hughes was one of five people Simpsonville police charged with murder in the January 2015 death of John Ferrell.

Simpsonville police said Jacob Hughes, John’s son, lured Ferrell to a home on Stonegate Road under the pretense of seeing his children. At the home, police said Ferrell was beaten with a hammer and ultimately shot in the head and killed after trying to escape.

John Hughes is accused of pulling the trigger.

The solicitor’s office said Hughes trial began with jury selection on Monday and is expected to conclude on Thursday.

PREVIOUSLY: 

