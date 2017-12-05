FOX Carolina to ring bells for Salvation Army outside Haywood Mall on Wednesday

FOX Carolina’s anchors and reporters will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign on Wednesday at the Haywood Mall in Greenville.

FOX Carolina staffers will be out in front of the food court entrance from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below is a schedule:

9am – 11am - Joe Gagnon

10am – 12pm – Lauren Elise & Ted Phaeton

11am – 1pm - Nicole Papay

1pm – 3pm – Diana Watson

2pm – 4pm – Isaac Williams

3:30pm – 6pm – Kendra Kent

6pm – 8pm – Ben Dorenbach, Sarah Danik, and Ashley Minelli

6:30pm – 8pm – Cody Alcorn

Be sure to stop by to say hello and make a donation for a great cause.

