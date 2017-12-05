FOX Carolina to ring bells for Salvation Army outside Haywood Ma - FOX Carolina 21

FOX Carolina to ring bells for Salvation Army outside Haywood Mall on Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Aaron Cheslock and Ted Phaeton ring bells in 2016 (File) Aaron Cheslock and Ted Phaeton ring bells in 2016 (File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

FOX Carolina’s anchors and reporters will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign on Wednesday at the Haywood Mall in Greenville.

FOX Carolina staffers will be out in front of the food court entrance from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Below is a schedule:

  • 9am – 11am - Joe Gagnon
  • 10am – 12pm – Lauren Elise & Ted Phaeton
  • 11am – 1pm  - Nicole Papay
  • 1pm – 3pm – Diana Watson
  • 2pm – 4pm – Isaac Williams
  • 3:30pm – 6pm – Kendra Kent
  • 6pm – 8pm – Ben Dorenbach, Sarah Danik, and Ashley Minelli
  • 6:30pm – 8pm – Cody Alcorn

Be sure to stop by to say hello and make a donation for a great cause.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.