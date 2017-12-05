Charter Spectrum working to fix outages in Carolinas after fiber cut

Charter Spectrum said customers in North and South Carolina may experience outages on Tuesday.

According to the company, a fiber cut is impacted South Carolina customers and they are working to fix the issue.

North Carolina customers were also experiencing interruptions to internet and telephone services. Just after 1 p.m., Charter said technicians were working to resolve both issues.

We are currently working on a Fiber cut affecting South Carolina customers. We are also aware of an issue effecting Internet & phone services in North Carolina. Technicians are working to resolve both issues. Our apologies for the inconvenience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) December 5, 2017

