Rain moves out, cooler air and winter weather potential late week

Most of Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a few evening showers and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

While a stray shower is possible in the Upstate Thursday, we should still get a little more sunshine out of the deal with mostly dry weather and highs once again in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will bring more showers that COULD mix with a few snowflakes throughout the day, but no accumulations will likely happen due to the wet warm ground.

It should be mostly done by Friday night, which will lead to a sunnier but COLDER Saturday in the Upstate with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

The mountains will see a few snow showers on Saturday which could lead to some light accumulations as highs only reach the upper 30s.

Sunday will be cold but precip-free, and temperatures will even warm up a bit early next week into the 40s and 50s ahead of another system on Tuesday.

