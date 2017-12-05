Spotty showers today, cooler air and winter weather potential late week

Generally cloudy conditions will continue today with spotty afternoon rain possible in the Upstate south of I-85 as highs reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. The mountains could see a brief shower as well, but it would be short-lived.

More of the same is expected Thursday as even cooler air moves into the area – highs will likely stay in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Friday remains the wild card in terms of wintry weather – rain is likely to spread into the area from the south, mixing with some snowflakes at times. As temperature remains in the 40s, this will be a non-issue in terms of icy travel.

If moisture hangs around into the evening as colder air arrives, then a changeover to mostly light snow could occur…but at this time this looks uncertain at best.

Any moisture lingering into Saturday morning on the roads could freeze as temperature falls to freezing, but these conditions improve Saturday as temperature quickly rises above freezing.

TN/NC border snow showers remain possible Saturday afternoon and evening as a final disturbance rolls through, possibly producing up to 2” of accumulation in the highest peaks.

COLD is the word for Sunday into Monday before another system brings the chance of rain back to the Upstate Tuesday.

