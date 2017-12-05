Breakdown of Friday snow - what you need to know

Here’s a look ahead to Friday’s snow chances and the breakdown of what YOU need to know.

Overrunning moisture to the north of a lingering front to the south will align with colder air aloft to generate snow potential in parts of the western Carolinas, but the areal extent, coverage, and intensity will be modulated largely by topography.

Starting Friday, rain will become likely…mixing with sleet around sunrise as the precipitation moves into the area and moistens up a relatively dry low-level airmass via evaporative cooling. Air temperature will be in the upper 30s, so no icy travel is expected.

During the day Friday, the “rain/snow line” will retrograde to the northwest as surface low pressure to the south nudges ever-so-slightly-warmer air into the area. This means most of the Upstate will see generally a cold rain mixed occasionally with melting snowflakes.

In the Upstate mountains, far northeast Georgia, and western North Carolina…closer to the rain/snow line…more of a snow precipitation-type is expected during the day Friday with light accumulations beginning.

During the late afternoon and early evening, between 3 and 8 PM, as the aforementioned surface low pressure passes to the east, colder air will be able to wrap back around and filter into the Upstate. This will cause a gradual transition of ongoing rain to snow.

All precipitation should end before midnight as the entire system shifts east.

IMPACTS: Wet roads are a near certainty, but icy travel remains unlikely except for areas where snow actually accumulates. It’s in those areas late-night Friday into early Saturday travel could briefly be impacted. No icy road issues are currently expected in the greater Greenville/Upstate area.

ACCUMULATION: Most likely along the NC/SC border and in adjacent areas of northeast Georgia.

CONFIDENCE IN OVERALL FORECAST: Medium.

