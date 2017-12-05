UPDATE - Friday's rain/snow potential

The latest models are in, and there is still a chance we could see some snowflakes in the Upstate on Friday. Right now it looks like a rain/snow mix for areas outside the mountains, with no accumulation expected. There's a chance we could see brief, light snow toward the end that might last on the grass for a few minutes. Here's a breakdown...

The American (GFS) model is coming more in line with the European model now. This means we will see a slowing of the cold air progression south of us during Wednesday and Thursday. As the front stalls to our south, we'll see moisture ride up and along the front. This will mean heavy rain for the Carolina coast and midlands, while we will be a bit colder, especially aloft. Therefore, we may see some snow mix with rain through the day on Friday. Surface temps are expected to remain above freezing, but right above the surface it will be freezing or below. This will allow for rain/snow and some wet snowflakes to fall.

As the precipitation comes down on Friday, it will hit a WARM surface. Our temps have been well above normal for the past few weeks, so this should keep any snow or rain from causing slick issues on roads or bridges.

The main difference with the Euro model vs. GFS is that the Euro model tries to keep moisture around til close to midnight. This would allow for more surface cooling and therefore a couple of hours of light snow. Still, I don't expect any issues from that, but if moisture lingers toward 4-6AM that could cause issues on bridges and overpasses. Right now I don't expect that, but it's something to watch.

Therefore, take home message... Friday will bring rain and possible some snow at times for the Upstate. Accumulations aren't expected. Roads should be fine. We'll keep you posted as the forecast evolves and if the timing changes. Right now it looks like most of the day Friday we'll see light rain and the random snowflakes here and there, then most of the moisture should be out by midnight.

The mountains will likely see accumulating snow this weekend as a strong northwest flow develops. The Upstate should see drying conditions for Saturday and Sunday.