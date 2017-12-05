Deputies: Shooting after home invasion under investigation in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which left a victim hospitalized on Monday night.

Deputies were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital around 8:30 p.m. in regards to a gunshot victim. Investigators said they learned the victim, an adult male, had been shot at least once on Allen Street.

Deputies said the case is being investigated as a shooting following a home invasion.

The victim is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.

