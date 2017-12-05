Cagney is a quirky, sweet poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue. He was found as a stray in Tennessee and is estimated to be about 8-10 years old.

He is heart worm positive but they are treating it and expect him to make a full recovery.

He is devoted to his human, and will be a wonderful companion to someone. He is full of unconditional love and who doesn't need that during the holidays. For details on how to adopt Cagney please head to Carolina Poodle Rescue's webpage