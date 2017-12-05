Greenville man made teen 'into a slave' through drug addiction, violence and sex trafficking

The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time after forcing a teen girl into prostitution.

Between 2013 and 2015, investigators said 33-year-old Alandis Patterson exploited an 18-year-old girl by getting her addicted to cocaine and heroin. Patterson beat her almost daily and forced her to have sex with numerous "Johns" per night.

Patterson went by the alias "Vino," which officials say he said stood for "Vengeance Is Never Over."

The teen was abused when he believed she wanted to leave, didn't make enough money or believed she was taking a portion of the money. All of the proceeds from her being trafficked went to Patterson.

Patterson used heroin to control the girl and discussed the tactic with another pimp, saying girls were easier to control when they were addicted to drugs.

Officials said the victim was finally able to escape when Patterson was arrested on unrelated charges but when he got out and she told him she was leaving for the last time, he beat and choked her. The victim suffered bruises and swelling to her head along with a possible concussion.

Patterson was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by means of force and threats of force. He will have to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victim and will have a life term of supervised release.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.