Mission Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield reach agreement

Asheville-based healthcare system Mission Health announced Tuesday an agreement had been reached with the state's largest health insurance provider.

The contract between Mission Health and Blue Cross Blue and Blue Shield of North Carolina expired in October, putting almost all Mission Health doctors and facilities out of network.

Mission Health representatives said Blue Cross refused to speak with them regarding a new contract.

However, effective Dec. 15, Mission Health will be a participant in Blue Cross networks due to an agreement being reached.

"Both parties are pleased to reach agreement on the mutual goal of ensuring that the people of Western North Carolina receive the affordable, quality health care that they need," the healthcare system said in a press release.

