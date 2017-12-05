Police, SBI investigating after skeletal remains found in Hendersonville

The Hendersonville Police Department said skeletal human remains were found on Monday.

Police received a call regarding the discovery in a work area along Oklawaha Greenway around 3:30 p.m. Detectives said they confirmed the remains belonged to a human and were skeletonized.

The area was secured and a more thorough search of the area is being conducted.

The Henderson County Rescue Squad and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the response.

The identity of the remains is unknown and they are being transported to Wake Medical Center for further examination.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.

