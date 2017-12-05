Upstate knitters leave hats, scarves around downtown Anderson

Holiday cheer is spreading in a festive way in Anderson. A group of knitters has come together to make sure folks are warm this season, by hanging up their handmade creations around town.

The scarves, hats and mittens are popping up on benches and statutes in Anderson. They're meant to be taken by those who need them. But the project is also meant to raise awareness of others in need.

Kathy Smith started the Community Knitting Project three years ago.

"The idea is to raise awareness of those in need who need a little cheer this time of year but also to help keep them warm."

The group left out their knitted creations last weekend during the Anderson Christmas Tree lighting and the Christmas Parade, and in just a few days, all the items had been picked up.

Kathy said she knows this is just one of the many needs out there right now.

"The need goes much deeper than this, this just scratches the surface, but hopefully it will help people become involved in their community, our community, and hopefully it will spread."

Kathy and her group are always looking for donated time from knitters or those who can help with supplies. You can contact Kathy through her knitting facebook page for more information.

