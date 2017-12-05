Upstate knitters leave hats, scarves around downtown Anderson

The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time after forcing a teen girl into prostitution.More >
Deputies say they are investigating an altercation out of Pickens County Tuesday night that sent at least one person to the emergency room. A 3-year-old is also involved and is now with officials from the Department of Social Services, the Sheriff's office said.More >
According to county officials, all of the Information Technology Services (ITS) systems in the county are shut down. Officials say this outage will affect email, printing, and other ways to conduct business at most county offices.More >
Netflix said they're making new episodes of 'The Ranch' -- but without Danny Masterson.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.More >
Crime Stoppers of Greenville County released mugshots of its Most Wanted suspects.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the agency has purchased more than 600 coats that will be distributed to children in Greenville County Schools.More >
Spectacularly decorated trees line the entrance way of four hotels in downtown Greenville during the 32nd annual Festival of Tree. Here are trees from the Hyatt Regency.More >
FOX Carolina viewers have started decorating their Christmas trees!More >
Renovations continue at the iconic Montgomery Building in downtown Spartanburg, which includes retail and restaurant space, office space and dozens of residential units.More >
The Western Regional Crime Lab will serve North Carolina's law enforcement and help bring criminals to justice.More >
The U.S. Postal Service released a list of deadlines for shipping holiday packages to arrive by December 25, 2017.More >
Five students from each of Henderson County's 13 elementary schools was paired with a first responder and given $100 to spend at Wal-Mart during the event.More >
Supermoon December 2017. (12/3/17)More >
The Greenville chapter of ABATE hosted their 32nd Annual Toy Run, benefiting the Julie Valentine Center.More >
