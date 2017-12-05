Greenville rally calls for Scott, Gowdy to support DREAM Act

A rally being held Monday night is calling for South Carolina lawmakers to support the DREAM Act to protect Dreamers.

The DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allows certain immigrants who entered the United States before age 16 and meet a list of guidelines to remain in the country for a two-year period. DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, do not have lawful status but are eligible for work authorization.

At 6 p.m., activist organization Upstate DREAMS is holding a rally at One City Plaza to call for, "a just and compassionate solution for those young people under DACA whose futures have been put in jeopardy by the Trump administration’s plan to revoke the program."

Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a bipartisan Dream Act to give immigrant students a path to citizenship. The rally is calling for Rep. Trey Gowdy and Sen. Tim Scott to support the legislation.

Below is a statement from Sen. Lindsey Graham regarding the DREAM Act:

“These young people have lived in America since they were children and built their lives here,” said Graham. “There is support across the country for allowing Dreamers -- who have records of achievement -- to stay, work, and reach their full potential. We should not squander these young people’s talents and penalize our own nation. Our legislation would allow these young people – who grew up in the United States – to contribute more fully to the country they love. They have a powerful story to tell and this may be an area where both parties can come together.”

Below is a statement from Sen. Tim Scott regarding the DREAM Act:

“Over the coming months, I look forward to working with my colleagues on immigration reform, which should include taking a firmer stance against illegal immigration, while also simultaneously developing a plan that will address securing our borders, our legal immigration system, and Dreamers.”?

Below is a statement from Rep. Trey Gowdy's office regarding the DREAM Act:

"Rep. Gowdy has consistently argued for a different analysis for those under the age of 18 at the time they came to this country. He does not want to see children who were brought here before the age of legal accountability, and who have otherwise complied with the law, removed from the United States. He looks forward to working with his colleagues in the House and Senate to find a legislative remedy to this very important issue.”

