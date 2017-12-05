ALDI opening new Greenville location on Thursday

Discount supermarket chain ALDI is opening its new Greenville store on Thursday!

The official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 7:45 a.m. at the new store located at 510 Worley Road.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also sample ALDI exclusive brand products and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

ALDI announced a plan to ramp up U.S. expansion earlier this year, with a goal of 2,5000 stores by the end of 2022, including the new store in Greenville.

“We have our own style when it comes to grocery shopping, and we’re pleased to welcome customers in Greenville to experience exactly what sets ALDI apart from competitors, and how it’s made us one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S.,” said Thom Behtz, Jefferson division vice president for ALDI. “We recognize that customers want high-quality, reasonably-priced groceries, and we invite them to come see what Simply Smarter Shopping is all about.”



