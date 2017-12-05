Greenville Co. Council delays GHS debt vote; GHS says their patients 'will be hurt most by decision'

On Tuesday night, Greenville County Council voted on whether or not Greenville Health System can restructure its debt.

The resolution seeks to refinance $1.5 billion in bonds belonging to Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health, which are partnering to create a new non-profit health company.

Sen. William Timmons asked the council to delay voting on the resolution, saying it could interfere with a pending lawsuit against GHS.

During Tuesday's vote, members voted 6-5 to hold the resolution until a later date. No word yet on when it may go back before council.

Multiple lawmakers have filed suit against GHS after the healthcare system announced a new governance plan.

Below is Timmons' letter to Greenville County Council:

An official with GHS responded to Tuesday's vote to delay the resolution saying it's unfortunate the facility was not granted the support.

"We are disappointed that the Greenville County Council put politics ahead of advancing local healthcare. The council has approved numerous other bond requests in the last year and it's unfortunate we were not granted the same support. Worst of all, it's our patients who will be hurt most by the council's decision. Because of their decision, we cannot refinance the Greenville County portion of these bonds. Instead, we will now be forced to spend additional dollars on interest costs."

