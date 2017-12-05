Deputies: 2 suspects arrested after multiple shots fired at deputy, chase in Abbeville Co.

Two suspects are facing multiple charges including attempted murder after officials say they fired at Abbeville County Deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies say they were executing a traffic stop on Highway 28 North for an expired tag when they said the vehicle came to a stop and the driver fired one shot at an Abbeville County Deputy, striking his vehicle. The car then sped off.

Deputies then engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle and they said at that point the driver leaned out the window and fires another shot at the deputy as the passenger steered the vehicle. Multiple items were also thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, they said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle wrecked on Mitchell Place Road. The suspects were taken into custody and transported to Anderson Area Hospital and Self Regional for injuries sustained in the wreck.

The two suspects are facing the following charges:

attempted murder

resisting arrest

failure to stop

reckless driving

driving under suspension

conspiracy

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

