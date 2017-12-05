Deputies: Man arrested after multiple shots fired at deputy, chase in Abbeville Co.

A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after officials say he fired at Abbeville County Deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies say they were executing a traffic stop on Highway 28 North for an expired tag when they said the vehicle came to a stop and the driver fired one shot at an Abbeville County Deputy, striking his vehicle. The car then sped off.

Deputies then engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle and they said at that point the driver leaned out the window and fired another shot at the deputy as the passenger steered the vehicle. Multiple items, including guns and speakers, were also thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, they said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle wrecked on Mitchell Place Road. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and transported to Anderson Area Hospital and Self Regional for injuries sustained in the wreck.

The sheriff's office identified the driver of the vehicle as Mark Allen Simmons, 30, of Laurens.

Simmons' background check revealed multiple previous arrests for impersonating a law enforcement officer, burglary, harassment, and carjacking.

Simmons was charged with multiple traffic offenses by Highway Patrol, deputies said.

In addition to the traffic offenses, Simmons faces the following charges:

attempted murder

criminal conspiracy

failure to stop

possession of meth

possession of weapon during violent crime

felon in possession of a firearm

resisting arrest

Deputies said the passenger of the vehicle has not been charged.

