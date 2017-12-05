Deputies: Child with DSS, one hurt after altercation

Deputies said they are investigating an altercation out of Pickens County Tuesday night that sent at least one person to the emergency room. A 3-year-old is also involved and is now with officials from the Department of Social Services, the Sheriff's office said.

Officials said the altercation took place outside a driveway within a mobile home park located on Sherri Lane in Liberty. They say preliminary information suggests it was a domestic situation.

Deputies said initial reports contained information on a gunshot victim and the abduction of a child. They have confirmed no gunshot victims were located, but the individual who was taken to the emergency room did have a laceration to the arm.

Early Wednesday morning the Sheriff's office said the child was located with her biological father, safe and unharmed. Detectives brought in DSS to intervene and provide a temporary safe haven for the child pending additional investigation and intervention by Family Court, according to Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

The Sheriff's office said the investigation will continue Wednesday in which a decision will be made whether any criminal charges will be filed

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: New Trump administration rule could force workers to share their tips

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.