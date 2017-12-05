Danny Ford, Steve Spurrier inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier is carried onto the field by his players after defeating Florida 36-14 in an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010. (Source: AP Images)

Clemson head Coach Danny Ford gives a few pointers to members of the Clemson football team on Dec. 26, 1981 as the players compete in the Orange Bowl game against the University of Nebraska. (Source: AP Images)

Two South Carolina coaching legends received one of the most prestigious honors in college football Tuesday night!

Former Tigers Head Coach Danny Ford and former Gamecocks Head Coach Steve Spurrier were both inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York.

Ford is still the youngest head coach to win a national championship. At age 33 he led the Tigers to a national title. Clemson posted a 12 and 0 record that season and defeated three top ten teams along the way.

The former Alabama player led the tigers to six bowl wins in his Clemson career, five ACC championships, 18 wins over top 20 teams and a top 20 national ranking seven times.

Ford attributes his team’s success to good young men who were hungry, not necessarily highly recruited, but got better every week. He recalled some of the moments from that championship run in 1981.

“Wofford was ahead of us at halftime so we weren’t setting the woods on fire like 'we're going somewhere' and then we just got a little bit better each week and our players overcame our coaches. I believe they did,” said Ford.

Ford joins some elite company like former Gamecocks Head Coach Steve Spurrier. The former 1966 Heisman Trophy winner becomes just the fourth person inducted into the hall of fame as both a player and a coach.

Spurrier is the winningest coach in history at both South Carolina and Florida. Spurrier says the coaching profession certainly beat getting up and going to work somewhere, but he attributes a lot of his success to the people around him.

“Being in the right place at the right time, a lot of good players and developing some leadership chemistry, players loving each other, playing for each other. We all know that is what championship teams do. So fortunate enough to have a group of guys that did all that,” Spurrier said.

